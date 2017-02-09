As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

Lisa Carrington took home her first two Halberg Awards, claiming both sportswoman of the year and the Supreme Halberg Award for 2017.

The Olympic champion had never won at New Zealand sport's night of nights, but came away smiling this year.

Mahe Drysdale picked up sportsman of the year, sailing duo Peter Burling and Blair Tuke claimed team of the year, while Liam Malone took home the award for disabled sportsperson of the year.

10:31pm

Anika Moa will close the show.

That will be all, Lisa Carrington takes home the big prize this year.

Honourable mentions to Mahe Drysdale, Liam Malone, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke Eliza McCartney and Gordon Walker for their successes tonight.

10:26pm

And the winner is... Lisa Carrington!

Who else! Having never won a Halberg Awards, Rio's golden girl now has two!

What an achievement for Lisa Carrington, no one can argue against her taking home the Supreme Award for 2017.

10:24pm

The final award of the night is the Supreme Halberg award.

Rob Waddell and Bill English will present the award.

The nominees are:

Lisa Carrington

Mahe Drysdale

Liam Malone

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke

10:20pm

And the winner is... Eliza McCartney!

She made all of New Zealand proud in Rio, and the fans have decided her bronze medal is their sporting moment of the year for 2016.

The first of what will surely be many Halbergs for the young pole vaulter.

10:16pm

The next award will be for the sporting moment of the year, voted for by the public.

Dame Valerie Adams will present the award.

The nominees are:

Brendon McCullum

Luuka Jones

Mahe Drysdale

Lisa Carrington

Eliza McCartney

Nikki Hamblin

Liam Malone

The All Blacks

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke

Sophie Pascoe

Joseph Parker

10:13pm

And the winner is... Gordon Walker!

What a night for Lisa Carrington and Gordon Walker!

The coach shares in the successes of his star pupil.

Two Olympic and four world championship medals for the pair in 2016.

10:10pm

Coach of the year is next on the agenda.

Sarah Walker and Arch Jelly will present the award.

The nominees are:

Gordon Walker (Lisa Carrington)

Hamish Willcox (Peter Burling and Blair Tuke)

Jeremy McColl (Eliza McCartney)

Steve Hansen (All Blacks)

10:02pm

Anika Moa and Eric Young lead a touching tribute to all of those who passed away in the last year.

9:55pm

And the winner is... Peter Burling and Blair Tuke!

The gold medal winning sailors edge out their fellow Olympians to claim team of the year!

The two were on a different level from the rest of their field in 2016, famously securing the Olympic gold with a race to spare in Rio.

Hopefully the pair will spearhead a successful challenge for Team New Zealand in the America's Cup later this year.

9:53pm

Team of the year will be the next award.

Joseph Sullivan and Kieran Read will present the award.

The nominees are:

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke

Hamish Bond and Eric Murray

Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster

Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie

9:48pm

And the winner is... Liam Malone!

Outstanding! After winning the hearts of not just New Zealand, but those all over the award, Liam Malone wins his first Halberg Award.

A great achievement following what was an incredible 2016 for Malone.

9:43pm

The next category is for disabled sportsperson of the year.

Ben Lucas and Paula Tesoriero will present the award.

The nominees are:

Liam Malone

Anna Grimaldi

Mary Fisher

Sophie Pascoe

9:28pm

And the winner is... Mahe Drysdale!

A deserved award after his epic gold medal in Rio!

Drysdale adds another Halberg award to his already huge collection.

9:26pm

Sportsman of the year is the next award.

Selwyn Maister and Hamish Carter will present the award.

The nominees are:

Mahe Drysdale

Tom Walsh

Nick Willis

Joseph Parker

9:22pm

And the winner is... Lisa Carrington!

No surprises there after a phenomenal year for her.

Carrington not only had a stellar Olympic campaign, becoming the first Kiwi woman to win two medals at the same games, but also took home three golds at the canoe sprint world championships.

She wins the award for the first time.

9:20pm

Sportswoman of the year is the next award for the evening.

Nathan Twaddle and Suzie Bates will present the award.

The nominees are:

Lisa Carrington

Valerie Adams

Lydia Ko

Luuka Jones

9:12pm

Ruben Wiki is the second inductee for the evening.

A true legend of rugby league in New Zealand and Australia.

Wiki is still with the Warriors as a fitness trainer, and recently made a playing comeback as the captain of the Auckland side at the NRL Nines in Auckalnd.

9:07pm

After a short break, some new faces will be inducted into the New Zealand Sport hall of fame.

Ian Ferguson and Monty Betham will conduct the induction.

Sir Don Jowett is named as the latest addition to the hall of fame.

Jowett represented New Zealand in athletics for many years, his daughter Sue Pavish will accept the award on her father's behalf.

8:56pm

An emotional Pascoe thanks her grandfather, who passed away when she was young, promising him she'd become a Paralympic champion.

She makes a point of telling the room that "the dream isn't over yet."

Pascoe will head to the Laureus Awards in the coming days, hopefully her success tonight can be recognised on the world stage.

8:49pm

The next award is for leadership, presented by Peter Miskimmin.

Sophie Pascoe is recognised for her many years of achievement as a Paralympian.

Having represented New Zealand since the age of 15, Pascoe has become synonymous with the Paralympics across the globe.

Again, Vector Arena rise as one to recognise on of New Zealand's greatest ever as Pascoe receives her award.

8:44pm

The next award is for the lifetime achievement, presented by former Silver Fern and Black Fern, Louisa Wall.

The award is presented to Myra Larcombe, who has been involved with swimming in New Zealand for many years, helping establish the Bay of Islands swimming club.

At the age of 89, Myra has been a true servant to New Zealand sport for most of her life.

A well deserved recognition, she receives a standing ovation from the room.

8:40pm

And the winner is... Campbell Stewart!

The young cyclist takes out the first award of the evening.

8:39pm

The emerging talent is the first award for the night. Olympians Eliza McCartney and Sam Webster will present.

The nominees are:

Campbell Stewart

Dylan Smit

Finn Bilous

Maynard Peel.

8:35pm

Kiwi songstress Anika Moa will perform her hit single "Dreams in my head."

8:32pm

Melodie Robinson and Eric Young will host tonights ceremony.

8:30pm

The show is set to start.

A message from the Halberg trust is shown both in the room and over the televised broadcast.

The likes of Valerie Adams, Lisa Carrington and Liam Malone among so many others speak about the opportunities provided by sport.

8:15pm

The last few guests are making their way to their seats.

The main ceremony is scheduled to start at 8:30pm.

Preview

New Zealand's star sporting names such as Joseph Parker, Dame Valerie Adams, Steve Hansen and Liam Malone are just some of the nominees touted for this year's Halberg Awards.

This year's awards feature a strong emphasis on the 2016 Rio Olympics, with medallists given heavy recognition for their achievements in last year's games.

Paralympians Liam Malone, Anna Grimaldi, Sophie Pascoe and Mary Fisher are those in contention for the Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award, with Malone and Pascoe heavily touted as favourites in this category.

Categories

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportsman of the Year:

Joseph Parker (Boxing), Mahe Drysdale (Rowing), Nick Willis (Athletics) Tom Walsh (Athletics).

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year:

Lisa Carrington (Canoeing), Luuka Jones (Canoeing), Lydia Ko (Golf), Valerie Adams (Athletics).

Disabled Sportsperson of the Year:

Anna Grimaldi (Para-Athletics), Liam Malone (Para-Athletics), Mary Fisher (Para-Swimming), Sophie Pascoe (Para-Swimming).

Team of the Year:

Men's 49er – Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (Yachting), Men's Pair – Hamish Bond and Eric Murray (Rowing), Team Sprint – Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster (Cycling), Women's 470 - Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie (Yachting).

Buddle Findlay Coach of the Year: