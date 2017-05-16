What will happen next? Team New Zealand break their rudder during training in Bermuda

Team New Zealand suffered a setback this morning as their rudder broke during their training session on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

But the Kiwis had the problem fixed in no time and are now back out on the water training.

Team New Zealand had another mishap on Sunday during a training drill with their skipper and wing-sail trimmer Glenn Ashby going overboard.

The accident occurred as the crew members attempted a manoeuvre.

Luckily he was uninjured and was picked up shortly after landing in the water by the team's chase boat.