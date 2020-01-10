Hannah Wells beginning transition from doctor to fulltime triathlete in Tauranga half Ironman

Triathlete Hannah Wells only turned professional two years ago but is already considered a heavyweight in half-ironman, having won every race she competed in last year.

The 29-year-old’s passion for competing is equally matched by her prowess as a medical researcher.

Otherwise known as Dr Wells, she's been juggling intense training schedules alongside her role as a bio-tech engineer.

Wells deciding it was time to sharpen her focus even further.

“It was hard to give up my job to do fulltime triathlon this year I think it will be good while I’m young and fit may as well make the most of what I can in the sport and I can always go back to being a medical researcher," she said.

Her goal is now to work towards competing in her first full Ironman later in the year.

“I’ll have a lot more time to recover and train which will be quite nice and exciting, it's been busy but that's why I have taken the leap to go full time this year.”

That journey begins this weekend when she defends her title at the Tauranga half Ironman event.

Wells' coach Bevan McKinnon is no stranger to success either. He's a former ironman champion himself who knows the mindset required to keep on winning.

“When you get that kind of success you've actually got to say to yourself 'I am the favourite for a reason and therefore have to take ownership of that, wear that mantel' and if she does what she needs to do she's every chance of winning the title,” McKinnon said.

Tomorrow's race is close to the heart for Wells.