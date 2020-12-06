TODAY |

Hanmer Springs' new world class trails put to the test in inaugural Tombstone Mountain Bike Race

Source:  1 NEWS

Hanmer Springs' new world class mountain bike trails were put to the test yesterday by competitors in the inaugural Tombstone Mountain Bike Race.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Competitors in the race got first crack at a special extension on the popular track. Source: 1 NEWS

As part of competitions over 7, 17.5, and 35-kilometre courses, riders got a first taste of the extension, which includes a 4km trail specifically for experienced riders.

Double world champion Anton Cooper was on hand for support, including some for women’s 35km winner Sarah Anderson.

“I had a bit of a puncture but lucky you were there to save the day,” Anderson said to Cooper.

Anderson was one of the first to traverse the 4km "tombstone trail", which at its highest point reaches nearly 700 metres, followed by a gnarly 240-metre descent.

Men’s 35km winner Ben Oliver said it was the perfect start to the Kiwi summer.

While the riders make it look easy, it was far from it for the volunteers who constructed 90 per cent of the tracks by hand.

“It was cool to crack into the Kiwi summer and do a few of these local events, and you don’t get a better one than in Hanmer, so it was epic,” Oliver said.

Other Sport
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Wallabies make history by singing Australian national anthem in indigenous language
2
America's Cup teams 'not seeing eye-to-eye' over media
3
K1 legend Jason Suttie reflects on launching pad King in the Ring has become for Kiwi kickboxing
4
NRL star Jack de Belin underwent surgery for testicular cancer before his rape trial
5
Ashley Bloomfield cancels Pakistan cricket team's training exemption due to cross-infection risk
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Man in serious condition after stabbing in Christchurch
03:48

Christchurch mosque attack survivors and families given advance copy of Royal Commission report

Container ship carrying potential Covid-19 case found leaking carbon monoxide
02:02

Seventy-year-old Canterbury multi-sport veteran takes on his biggest challenge to date