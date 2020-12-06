Hanmer Springs' new world class trails put to the test in inaugural Tombstone Mountain Bike Race

Hanmer Springs' new world class mountain bike trails were put to the test yesterday by competitors in the inaugural Tombstone Mountain Bike Race.

As part of competitions over 7, 17.5, and 35-kilometre courses, riders got a first taste of the extension, which includes a 4km trail specifically for experienced riders.

Double world champion Anton Cooper was on hand for support, including some for women’s 35km winner Sarah Anderson.

“I had a bit of a puncture but lucky you were there to save the day,” Anderson said to Cooper.

Anderson was one of the first to traverse the 4km "tombstone trail", which at its highest point reaches nearly 700 metres, followed by a gnarly 240-metre descent.

Men’s 35km winner Ben Oliver said it was the perfect start to the Kiwi summer.

While the riders make it look easy, it was far from it for the volunteers who constructed 90 per cent of the tracks by hand.