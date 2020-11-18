Hammer thrower Julia Ratcliffe's journey to Commonwealth Games gold paved by supportive dad

Julia Ratcliffe could’ve been many things growing up – a musician, an academic, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lucky for New Zealand, she eventually became the latter thanks largely to the unwavering support of her father who has also become her self-taught coach.

In fact, it was Dave Ratcliffe that got his daughter into hammer throwing back when she was still competing in wide range of sports.

“I remember dad bringing home a hammer and just laying it in my room, so I said, ‘what’s that?’

“He’s just driven everything, he has.”