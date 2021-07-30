Hamish Kerr breezes into Tokyo men's high jump final

Kiwi Hamish Kerr has cruised into the final of the men’s high jump this afternoon.

Hamish Kerr clears the bar in the men's high jump qualifiers at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Kerr was the first New Zealander to compete as the track and field programme kicked off today at an empty Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

The 24-year-old from Christchurch entered the competition at 2.17m, clearing it comfortably on his first attempt.

Kerr then got over 2.21m on his first attempt too, before hitting a slight hiccup at 2.25m. He cleared that height on his second attempt.

Kerr then cleared 2.28m on his first attempt to cement his spot in the final with only 12 other athletes in the 30-strong field clearing the height.

Kerr's performance saw him qualify third with the final for the men’s high jump on Sunday evening NZT.