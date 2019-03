Four months ago Olympic Gold Medallist Hamish Carter was forced to resign from his role at High Performance Sport NZ following 1 NEWS revelations he leaked highly confidential athlete information.

Carter has now been given another chance in the HP sport environment with Triathlon New Zealand naming him as General Manager of Performance.

Triathlon New Zealand's Chairman Graham Perks says the sport is "lucky" to have him, this is despite Carter's involvement with the problems at Cycling New Zealand after the Rio Olympics.

"Triathlon has been through a pretty busy recruitment period of late and I’m thrilled to secure the skills, experience and connections specific to triathlon," Perks said.

Following the Heron Review into those issues Carter resigned from his role with HPSNZ and apologised for giving confidential documents to former sprint coach Anthony Peden.

Triathlon New Zealand has no concerns about Carter's breach of confidentiality saying he was part of the cycling review and that was dealt with in 2018. "We have full confidence in his ability to do the job" a spokesperson says.

Carter's wife Marisa is on the Board of Tri NZ but abstained from approving his appointment and will step down to ensure no further conflicts of interest.

In a statement to 1 NEWS, CEO of High Performance Sport NZ Michael Scott said that the organisation were content with the recruitment process.

"Triathlon NZ, like all national sporting bodies, is an independent entity responsible for its own recruitment. We have been briefed on these two new appointments and are satisfied with the process that was followed," he said.