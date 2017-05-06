Hamish Bond takes out national road cycling time trial championship

Source:NZN
Double Olympic gold medal-winning rower Hamish Bond has won the national road cycling time trial title in Napier.
Hamish Bond of Cambridge competes in the time trials held in Winton during stage six of the 2016 Tour of Southland.
Source: Getty
Bond has continued his impressive transition to elite cycling with a win over Michael Vink around the 40km Church Road Winery course, with Jason Christie third.
The women's 25km event was won by Rio Olympics endurance rider Georgia Williams over defending champion and fellow Oympian Rushlee Buchanan with Bronwyn Macgregor third.
