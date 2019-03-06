Hamish Bond says missing Cycling World Championships isn't reason for rowing return, but it helped him 'take stock'

Hamish Bond has cut his time as a cyclist short, revealing to 1 NEWS that he aims to row at next year's 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time Olympic champion is making his comeback, training on Lake Karapiro, looking to earn a spot in the New Zealand men's rowing eight.

"It has been like a riding a bike I guess for want of a better term," said Bond.

The 33-year-old has been riding a bike the last two years and won a bronze medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Bond said missing out on a spot in the recent Track Cycling World Championships was a turning point.

"I didn't make the decision because I didn't get the spot at world champs, but that certainly gave me the chance to take stock and work out what I wanted to do going forward."

Rowing New Zealand's CEO Simon Peterson said Bond's return is a big boost for the sport.

"I've asked him to take a leadership role, we had poor results in 2018 so to inject someone like Hamish in 2019 is a real positive outcome for our programme," said Peterson.