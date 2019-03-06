TODAY |

Hamish Bond says missing Cycling World Championships isn't reason for rowing return, but it helped him 'take stock'

Abby Wilson
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Abby Wilson
Rowing
Olympics

Hamish Bond has cut his time as a cyclist short, revealing to 1 NEWS that he aims to row at next year's 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time Olympic champion is making his comeback, training on Lake Karapiro, looking to earn a spot in the New Zealand men's rowing eight.

"It has been like a riding a bike I guess for want of a better term," said Bond.

The 33-year-old has been riding a bike the last two years and won a bronze medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Bond said missing out on a spot in the recent Track Cycling World Championships was a turning point.

"I didn't make the decision because I didn't get the spot at world champs, but that certainly gave me the chance to take stock and work out what I wanted to do going forward."

Rowing New Zealand's CEO Simon Peterson said Bond's return is a big boost for the sport.

"I've asked him to take a leadership role, we had poor results in 2018 so to inject someone like Hamish in 2019 is a real positive outcome for our programme," said Peterson.

It is unlikely that Bond will be ready in time for the national trials next month.

1 NEWS’ Abby Wilson spoke exclusively to the double gold medallist. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Topics
Other Sport
Abby Wilson
Rowing
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
The Kiwi athletes were made to feel at home on arrival.
Watch: Kiwi Special Olympics team welcomed to Abu Dhabi with stirring haka
2
Black Caps bowler Trent Boult presented the players with their caps in Wellington.
First Māori schoolboys cricket team unveiled
3
The 33-year-old told 1 NEWS he has switched his focus from cycling to rowing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Two-time Olympic rowing champion Hamish Bond returning to the water after cycling stint
4
The Big Kiwi was labelled a "tough guy" and he certainly showed it against the Timberwolves.
Watch: Stephen Adams plays on despite having blood-soaked tissue shoved up his nose - 'He's a tough guy'
5
The New Zealand captain will join Japanese club Toyota after the tournament.
Japan-bound Kieran Read admits daughter wanted him to play in France - 'She's a bit of a fashionista'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Laurel Hubbard.

Laurel Hubbard returns to NZ Weightlifting squad for Olympic qualifying games
00:38
Today's showdown was the final selection trial for this year's international season.

Watch: Robbie Manson celebrates beating Kiwi single sculls rival Mahe Drysdale with cold Lion Red beer on Lake Karapiro
01:57
Anna Taylor will compete at the Para-Cycling World Championships after 12 months in the sport.

Kiwi para-cyclist's incredible journey to World Championship tilt
Nicole Hanselmann

Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men