Hamish Bond commits to men's eight for Tokyo Olympics despite 'tantalising carrot' of challenging for single sculls seat

Two-time Olympic champion Hamish Bond has confirmed he will stay with the men's eight in his quest to reach the Tokyo Olympics despite contemplating having a crack at the single sculls seat.

Bond told RNZ he thought about challenging Robbie Manson for the seat but realised that may be a push even for him.

"The singles although it is a tantalising carrot I think given the Olympics are only a few months away although I would always back myself I think that might be one stretch too far," Bond said.

As such, he's decided to devote himself to the men's eight as they prepare to compete at the "regatta of death" next May in Lucerne in a last-chance effort to qualify their boat for the Tokyo.

Bond won back-to-back gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in the men's pair with Eric Murray but soon after made a switch to cycling where he also found success.

The 33-year-old traded his boat for a bike and began competing in road cycling, going on to win a bronze medal in the men's time trial at last year's Commonwealth Games.

However, despite the success, his old sport began calling him back.

"My whole motivation for coming back to rowing from cycling was to give the eight a crack and I guess try and share what I felt I'd learnt and my experience over the past 10 years to the rest of the guys and really get I guess the final piece in the puzzle in terms of ultimate success for Rowing New Zealand on the international stage, " he told RNZ.

Bond said he may contemplate going for the single sculls seat in the future but it's unlikely.