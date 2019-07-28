TODAY |

Hamilton teen takes out junior women's world title at BMX World Champs in Belgium

1 NEWS
A Kiwi teen has become the new junior women's BMX world champion in Belgium.

Jessie Smith, from Hamilton, was unbeaten in her five rides heading in to the final where she had a tricky inside draw in wet conditions.

The 18-year-old sat behind the Argentine frontrunner and then pounced in the sprint to the line.

"I came over to Europe, trained for three months, just absolutely wanted to put it all on the line today," she said.

"The weather isn’t the greatest, but everyone’s here with the same stuff so just got to get it done, but I’m so happy, so happy."

She will graduate to the elite ranks at the end of the season, hoping to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Jessie Smith Source: SKY
