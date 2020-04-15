Hamilton groundstaff get back to work at FMG Stadium, Seddon Park

Groundskeepers across New Zealand today celebrated a small victory, allowed back to work - albeit for a quick trim.

After restrictions were eased on groundskeepers across the country after Easter weekend, basic maintenance is now allowed on some of New Zealand's most iconic sporting venues.

Hamilton's Karl Johnson was one of those. He and his team quickly got to work at both Seddon Park and FMG Stadium. Their main focus: turf disease.

"We've been able to mow the grounds, check for disease, which we've had over the last couple of weeks," Johnson said.