TODAY |

Hamilton groundstaff get back to work at FMG Stadium, Seddon Park

Source:  1 NEWS

Groundskeepers across New Zealand today celebrated a small victory, allowed back to work - albeit for a quick trim.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Karl Johnson is back tending to both Seddon Park and FMG Stadium. Source: 1 NEWS

After restrictions were eased on groundskeepers across the country after Easter weekend, basic maintenance is now allowed on some of New Zealand's most iconic sporting venues.

Hamilton's Karl Johnson was one of those. He and his team quickly got to work at both Seddon Park and FMG Stadium. Their main focus: turf disease.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They fear their golf courses may never recover. Source: 1 NEWS

"We've been able to mow the grounds, check for disease, which we've had over the last couple of weeks," Johnson said.

Groundstaff did stick to strict guidelines, limiting their interaction with each other and staying more than two metres apart at all times.

Other Sport
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Adesanya pays for thousands of masks for coronavirus frontline workers
2
Warriors want assurances over travelling families before committing to NRL reboot
3
World Rugby won't bail out southern hemisphere nations
4
'I'd forgotten what my strength was' - Richie Mo'unga opens up on early All Blacks woes
5
Joseph Parker takes crack at scene out of Step Brothers comedy film for latest lockdown vid
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

World Rugby won't bail out southern hemisphere nations
01:41

MBIE cracks down on food services 'testing boundaries' during coronavirus lockdown

NZ Olympic athletes go digital as coronavirus wipes out school visits
02:48

Covid-19 patient DNA used to identify at-risk groups