 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Hamilton announced as the new home for the New Zealand Sevens in 2018 and 2019

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hamilton will be hosting the New Zealand leg of the World Rugby Sevens series for 2018 and 2019.

The former NZ Sevens player backs Hamilton to bring back the atmosphere which made the Wellington Sevens so popular in years gone by.
Source: 1 NEWS

The announcement of the shift to the Waikato from Wellington was made by New Zealand Rugby's Chief Strategy and Operations Officer Nigel Cass at FMG Stadium Waikato today.

Cass said Hamilton offered a world-class stadium built for rugby fans, a central location for travelling fans, and most of all, a host community that loves rugby.

"Hamilton and the Waikato region are rugby mad and we’re looking forward to introducing international sevens to the local community and for visiting fans from around New Zealand to experience the heart of rugby in New Zealand."

The move comes after falling attendances in Wellington for the New Zealand leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series. 

"We delivered 18 years of good times and great tournaments in the capital," said Cass.

"Thanks to the exceptional teams we worked with at Wellington City Council, WREDA, Westpac Stadium, Police, hospitality industry and our fantastic volunteers.

"I have nothing but praise for all those who contributed to the Wellington Sevens for almost two decades."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Hamilton announced as the new home for the New Zealand Sevens in 2018 and 2019

00:36
2
The Mumbai Indians won their third IPL title by one run against Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant team.

What a finish! Watch Mumbai Indians clinch IPL title with stunning last-ball win


00:25
3
Chelsea defeated Sunderland 5-1 in their final EPL match of the season.

Video: EPL champions Chelsea celebrate season end in style, thumping relegated Sunderland

00:32
4
The Kiwi kayakers took out the K1 500m, K2 200m, K2 500m and K4 500m events in Portugal.

Watch: Unbeatable! NZ kayakers dominate at World Cup in Portugal, collecting four gold medals

5
EXETER, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Saracens' Billy Vunipola looking dejected after the match during the Aviva Premiership match between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens at Sandy Park on May 20, 2017 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Simon King - CameraSport via Getty Images)

'It is really disappointing' - Lions lose England enforcer Billy Vunipola

04:12
Ex-army veteran Tony is the latest contestant to be sent packing in Survivor New Zealand.

'You've got to live it' – 'Mad-dog Tony' talks of facing demons after his Survivor NZ elimination

The ex-army veteran is the third Survivor NZ contestant to get the boot.

04:34
The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

'In the short term there are real gains for New Zealand and we just don't want to let them go' - Bill English on TPP

The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

02:04
A New Zealander is about to be a part of ground-breaking research that could provide a breakthrough for the life-threatening condition.

New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

It could see a cure available within ten years.

01:52
Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

Caitlin Ryan and Carrington are yet to meet on the water, but they certainly know each other off it.

00:59
The PM says he TPP "has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the US has pulled back".

TPP has more 'relevance as a strategic agreement' with US out and unpredictable North Korea – Bill English

"We want to get on with the job of working with like minded countries to achieve our trade objectives."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ