Hamilton announced as the new home for the New Zealand Sevens in 2018 and 2019

Hamilton will be hosting the New Zealand leg of the World Rugby Sevens series for 2018 and 2019.

The announcement of the shift to the Waikato from Wellington was made by New Zealand Rugby's Chief Strategy and Operations Officer Nigel Cass at FMG Stadium Waikato today.

Cass said Hamilton offered a world-class stadium built for rugby fans, a central location for travelling fans, and most of all, a host community that loves rugby.

"Hamilton and the Waikato region are rugby mad and we’re looking forward to introducing international sevens to the local community and for visiting fans from around New Zealand to experience the heart of rugby in New Zealand."

The move comes after falling attendances in Wellington for the New Zealand leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

"We delivered 18 years of good times and great tournaments in the capital," said Cass.

"Thanks to the exceptional teams we worked with at Wellington City Council, WREDA, Westpac Stadium, Police, hospitality industry and our fantastic volunteers.