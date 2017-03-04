Half-Ironman World Champs in Taupō postponed until 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Half-Ironman World Championship event scheduled to take place in Taupō later this year has been postponed until next year due to Covid-19, organisers confirmed today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Taupō was set to host the 70.3 World Championship in November but Ironman said on its website today it simply wasn’t possible with how the coronavirus pandemic has effected the world.

“Based on the current New Zealand Government policies and international border restrictions in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Ironman 70.3 World Championship cannot take place as planned on 28 - 29 November 2020,” the organisation said on its website.

“The decision was made after careful consideration with our local partners and authorities to assess the feasibility of hosting the 70.3 World Championship this November in accordance with the guidance on mass gatherings and border and travel restrictions, as well as athlete qualification opportunities and other issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic beyond our control.

“Based on the information we have to date, and to provide sufficient notice to our athletes and the community of Taupō, it is clear the 2020 70.3 World Championship cannot proceed as originally planned.

“We are continuing to work diligently with all stakeholders to secure a new race date for early 2021. Updates on a decision will be shared as soon as possible.”

Ironman also confirmed the Ironman World Championship in Hawai’I had also been postponed until 2021.

The 2020 edition of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship was set to create a total impact reaching $20 million NZD for Taupō with over 5000 athletes alone expected this year at the two-day event.

However Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said the postponement was expected given the effect Covid-19 was having on New Zealand and indeed the world.

“This was no doubt a difficult decision, but the most important thing is that we as a community are ready to welcome these athletes when the time is right.

“We are proud to be home to the iconic Ironman New Zealand triathlon and are ready to showcase exactly why that is to the rest of the world.