Halberg Awards preview: A look at New Zealand sport's supreme awards night

Such New Zealand sporting star names such as Joseph Parker, Dame Valerie Adams, Steve Hansen and Liam Malone are just some of the nominees touted for this year's Halberg Awards.

Valerie Adams and Mahe Drysdale with their Halberg Awards Source: Photosport

The shortlist for New Zealand's top honour, the Supreme Halberg award, contains 16 names, ranging from various categories that include both Team of the Year and Disabled Sportsperson of the Year.

Curiously, this year's awards features only one nominee from a rugby background, Steve Hansen for coach of the year, with the All Blacks not making the cut.

Favourites include Joseph Parker (Boxing), Liam Malone (Para-Athletics), Lisa Carrington (Canoeing), Dame Valerie Adams (Athletics) and Men's 49er – Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (Yachting).

This year's awards feature a strong emphasis on the 2016 Rio Olympics, with medallists given heavy recognition for their achievements in last year's games.

Boxer Joseph Parker, up for Sportsman of the Year, is joined by Rio Olympians Mahe Drysdale, Nick Willis and Tom Walsh.

Parker is the only nominee from the four main categories not to have competed in Rio.

Lisa Carrington is a heavy favourite for the Sportswoman of the Year after her two medals in Rio, while silver medallists Luuka Jones, Lydia Ko and Dame Valerie Adams round out the category.

Paralympians Liam Malone, Anna Grimaldi, Sophie Pascoe and Mary Fisher are those in contention for the Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award, with Malone and Pascoe heavily touted as favourites in this catergory.

Team of the Year is again heavily lined with Olympic participants, with gold medalist sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke favourites for the award.

They compete with men's pair Hamish Bond and Eric Murray who also feature in the category, while the sprint team of Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster are also nominated.

Olympic silver medalists Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie are the only female nominees for the Team of the Year award.

1NEWS NOW will bring live updates of the Halberg Awards which begins at 20:30 tonight.

Nominees:

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportsman of the Year:

Joseph Parker (Boxing), Mahe Drysdale (Rowing), Nick Willis (Athletics) Tom Walsh (Athletics).

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year:

Lisa Carrington (Canoeing), Luuka Jones (Canoeing), Lydia Ko (Golf), Valerie Adams (Athletics).

Disabled Sportsperson of the Year:

Anna Grimaldi (Para-Athletics), Liam Malone (Para-Athletics), Mary Fisher (Para-Swimming), Sophie Pascoe (Para-Swimming).

Team of the Year:

Men's 49er – Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (Yachting), Men's Pair – Hamish Bond and Eric Murray (Rowing), Team Sprint – Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster (Cycling), Women's 470 - Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie (Yachting).

Buddle Findlay Coach of the Year: