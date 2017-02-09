 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Halberg Awards preview: A look at New Zealand sport's supreme awards night

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Such New Zealand sporting star names such as Joseph Parker, Dame Valerie Adams, Steve Hansen and Liam Malone are just some of the nominees touted for this year's Halberg Awards.

Valerie Adams and Mahe Drysdale with their Halberg Awards

Source: Photosport

The shortlist for New Zealand's top honour, the Supreme Halberg award, contains 16 names, ranging from various categories that include both Team of the Year and Disabled Sportsperson of the Year.

Curiously, this year's awards features only one nominee from a rugby background, Steve Hansen for coach of the year, with the All Blacks not making the cut.

Favourites  include Joseph Parker (Boxing), Liam Malone (Para-Athletics), Lisa Carrington (Canoeing), Dame Valerie Adams (Athletics) and Men's 49er – Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (Yachting).

This year's awards feature a strong emphasis on the 2016 Rio Olympics, with medallists given heavy recognition for their achievements in last year's games.

The Olympic gold medal winning duo spoke to 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville at the Halberg Awards.
Source: 1 NEWS

Boxer Joseph Parker, up for Sportsman of the Year, is joined by Rio Olympians Mahe Drysdale, Nick Willis and Tom Walsh.

Parker is the only nominee from the four main categories not to have competed in Rio.

Lisa Carrington is a heavy favourite for the Sportswoman of the Year after her two medals in Rio, while silver medallists Luuka Jones, Lydia Ko and Dame Valerie Adams round out the category.

Paralympians Liam Malone, Anna Grimaldi, Sophie Pascoe and Mary Fisher are those in contention for the Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award, with Malone and Pascoe heavily touted as favourites in this catergory.

Team of the Year is again heavily lined with Olympic participants, with gold medalist sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke favourites for the award.

They compete with men's pair Hamish Bond and Eric Murray who also feature in the category, while the sprint team of Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster are also nominated.

Olympic silver medalists Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie are the only female nominees for the Team of the Year award.

1NEWS NOW will bring live updates of the Halberg Awards which begins at 20:30 tonight.

Nominees:

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportsman of the Year:

Joseph Parker (Boxing), Mahe Drysdale (Rowing), Nick Willis (Athletics) Tom Walsh (Athletics).

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year:

Lisa Carrington (Canoeing), Luuka Jones (Canoeing), Lydia Ko (Golf), Valerie Adams (Athletics).

Disabled Sportsperson of the Year:

Anna Grimaldi (Para-Athletics), Liam Malone (Para-Athletics), Mary Fisher (Para-Swimming), Sophie Pascoe (Para-Swimming).

Team of the Year:

Men's 49er – Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (Yachting), Men's Pair – Hamish Bond and Eric Murray (Rowing), Team Sprint – Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster (Cycling), Women's 470 - Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie (Yachting).

Buddle Findlay Coach of the Year:

Gordon Walker (Canoeing), Hamish Willcox (Yachting), Jeremy McColl (Athletics), Steve Hansen (Rugby).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
Musashikuni Mamu, 145kgs took down his 110kg adversary, Tomisakae Ryutaro, with one brutal move.

Watch: Sumo wrestler unleashes vicious UFC-like move to knock down opponent

00:44
2

All Black Tuipulotu looking to move on from 'challenging and difficult time' on family and team mates after being cleared of doping

00:09
3
The Racing 92 lock was in typical fine form when asked which of his Kiwi comrades he prefers to tackle at training.

Watch: 'He's a girl!' - Former All Black Ali Williams pulls no punches on his legendary Kiwi team mates

00:32
4
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

00:20
5
All Blacks stars busted out their best dance moves in the latest Super Rugby promotional video.

Watch: Julian Savea steals spotlight with slick moonwalk in Parris Goebel's promo

00:32
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.

02:49
The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning with war.

New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.


00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.

02:09
The new initiative comes following criticism over NZ's reaction to Trump’s travel ban.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

The taskforce is being run by six or seven staff members 24 hours a day.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ