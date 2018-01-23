'I had to be very strong' - legendary horse breeder prepares for final Karaka sales

One of New Zealand's horse racing legends is hanging up his saddle, after a stellar 61-year career as one of this country's premier breeders.

Sir Patrick Hogan, 78, is stepping away from the breeding side, calling it a day after this weekend's Karaka yearling sales.

After the sale of his Cambridge Stud facility last year, Sir Patrick is waving goodbye to an institution of New Zealand racing, first established in 1976.

"Some emotions did flood in on me, so I had to be very strong and think, you know, just push 'em down," Sir Patrick told 1 NEWS.

Now, 32 years later, Sir Patrick and Lady Justine have the Karaka sales' leading vendors, with another 58 lots going through this year, confident for one last taste of success.

"I've got three or four yearlings that certainly I'd be surprised if they're not in the top end."

"I'm not suggesting they'll be top lots sale wise, price wise, but I know we've got three or four that'll compete pretty well at that top end."

Despite walking away from his time as a breeder, Sir Patrick is in no way going to be out of the sport for long, with a stake in around 50 horses as an owner.