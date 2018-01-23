 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I had to be very strong' - legendary horse breeder prepares for final Karaka sales

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One of New Zealand's horse racing legends is hanging up his saddle, after a stellar 61-year career as one of this country's premier breeders.

Sir Patrick Hogan will step aside from his passion, after 61 years in the business.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sir Patrick Hogan, 78, is stepping away from the breeding side, calling it a day after this weekend's Karaka yearling sales.

After the sale of his Cambridge Stud facility last year, Sir Patrick is waving goodbye to an institution of New Zealand racing, first established in 1976.

"Some emotions did flood in on me, so I had to be very strong and think, you know, just push 'em down," Sir Patrick told 1 NEWS.

Now, 32 years later, Sir Patrick and Lady Justine have the Karaka sales' leading vendors, with another 58 lots going through this year, confident for one last taste of success.

Racehorse breeder Sir Patrick Hogan is relieved it will remain in NZ hands.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I've got three or four yearlings that certainly I'd be surprised if they're not in the top end."

"I'm not suggesting they'll be top lots sale wise, price wise, but I know we've got three or four that'll compete pretty well at that top end."

Despite walking away from his time as a breeder, Sir Patrick is in no way going to be out of the sport for long, with a stake in around 50 horses as an owner.

"I have no intention of not being a nuisance to everybody else in the industry."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:53
1
Jason Taumalolo's defection has had a flow-on effect, with 18 players turning their backs on NZ.

Young rugby league talent picking Tonga over New Zealand

01:47
2
Sir Patrick Hogan will step aside from his passion, after 61 years in the business.

'I had to be very strong' - legendary horse breeder prepares for final Karaka sales

01:55
3
Chau Smith, 71, wants to complete eight marathons, on eight continents, in eight days.

'They think I'm crazy!' - globe-trotting grandma hunts down phenomenal marathon challenge

00:30
4
Lloyd Pope took 8-35 as Australia pinched a 31-run World Cup win.

The ginger Shane Warne? Aussie U19 leggie rips England to pieces with stunning display of spin


01:07
5
The unbeaten Brit will face the Kiwi heavyweight in a unification bout in Cardiff.

'We're steps ahead' - Anthony Joshua fires warning at Joseph Parker

02:04
Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure which has been linked to tampons.

'Really shaking' - Hamilton teen tells of terrifying toxic shock syndrome scare linked to tampons

Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure.

01:44
Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses as they discover hundreds of dead hives in the area.

'I just about burst into tears' - devastation after poisoning kills thousands of bees near Nelson

Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses.

00:14
A ferocious thunder and lightning storm passed over Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Watch the amazing moment lightning bolt hits breakwater at Napier Port

A ferocious thunder and lightning storm passed over Hawke's Bay this afternoon.


01:17
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

The PM admitted that services are currently stretched to the limit.

03:12
Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

Latest on Princess Eugenie’s royal engagement from 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 