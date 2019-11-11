'I had to come down' - top US reporter jets to Christchurch for NZ Trotting Cup

As tomorrow sees the biggest day on the Canterbury racing calendar - with the New Zealand Trotting Cup held at Addington - American reporter Heather Vitale will have a front row seat.

Despite travelling 14,000 kilometres from Delaware to Christchurch, there's no sign of jet lag for Vitale, showcasing our cup and show week.

"For years I watched racing here in New Zealand and I heard about the cup last year," Vitale told 1 NEWS.

"I had to come down for it and I had such a great time that I had to come back again."

Those in the know are happy to have her here.

"Everywhere she goes, people sort of shine to her because of her personality and that's what we need in the racing industry," trainer and driver Robert Dunn says.

Vitale is in New Zealand for her show 'Post Time - a long-running harness racing show back in the USA - taking in the Kiwi way of doing things.