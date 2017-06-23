 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'The guys are feeling good' - Team New Zealand itching to get back on the water after five day break

share

Source:

NZN

Four wins away from America's Cup victory, Team New Zealand have tuned up with a final short, sharp training session on Bermuda's Great Sound.

The NZ team looked in good spirits as they prepare for tomorrow's America's Cup showdown against Oracle.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwi challengers are storming to victory over holders Team USA, leading 3-0 in the first-to-seven series, and have dominated all four races of the Cup Match to date after starting one point behind.

Racing resumes early on Sunday morning (NZT) after a six-day break, which has given the Americans time to work on a way to combat Team NZ's superior upwind boat speed.

They'll also be trying to devise a way to rattle helmsman Peter Burling, who has been flawless with his starts and decision-making.

Both teams kept things civil as they trained alongside one another in Bermuda, preparing for the showdown.
Source: 1 NEWS

Skipper Glenn Ashby says the Kiwi crew have completed their fine-tuning and are eager to switch from training to competition mode.

"It was sort of short, sharp session for us today," Ashby said.

"Obviously there's a big weekend coming up and it was just a matter of ticking through the things we had to tick off.

"We did that - some good starting practise and just a bit of a shakedown to make sure everything's prepared for tomorrow. The guys are all feeling good and we're really looking forward to getting into this weekend's racing."

1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson says Team USA were attempting to sail with their bows low to the water, similar to Team NZ.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Cup Match has been one-way traffic to date, with Team NZ following the blueprint of the opening two races in dominating races three and four on Monday.

They gained control from the outset and employed superior boat speed to simply sail clear of the hapless Americans.

The light, shifting conditions which have suited the Kiwis look set to continue, according to Team NZ meteorologist Roger Badham.

"We've got fairly light winds - we've had a region of high pressure sitting just to the south of Bermuda for quite a few days now, and that high is actually going to move closer to us over the weekend," he said.

Team NZ had a short and sharp training session in Bermuda as they prepare for rivals Oracle in races five and six tomorrow.
Source: Toyota

"The winds generally on both days of the weekend look to be on the lower side - we shouldn't see anything under five knots but we probably won't see much over 12 knots either.

"There'll still be a shifty breeze coming over the hill and down onto the water, especially if it's light but otherwise it looks like a pretty good weekend."

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:13
1
Team NZ took time out today to wish the ABs good luck for their eagerly awaited first Test with the Lions.

'Go well boys!' - Peter Burling and Team NZ crew send All Blacks special message ahead of Lions clash

00:16
2
Josh Jones didn't mess around when he met Anthony Spires at NEF 29 this week.

Watch: 'It's over!' MMA fighter devastates rival within three seconds with brutal punch to the face

00:30
3
Marcel Dionne, 65, lowered the tone of the NHL awards show with his comments towards three-time gold medal winner Ali Raisman, 23.

Video: 'Look at those legs' – presenter causes outrage for dodgy on-stage comments towards Olympic gymnast


00:26
4
Lee had a solid second round at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and is in a share of eighth place.

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee sinks monster long-range birdie on the ninth hole at PGA event

00:20
5
A group of troops from the New Zealand Army chant the classic Kiwi song Tutira Mai Nga Iwi while marching in formation.

Watch: 'Here's our #tutiramai shuffle' - NZ Army gets behind All Blacks by chanting classic Kiwi song ahead of Lions test

01:04
The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

Christchurch teen Cruz Topai-Aveai set for the bright lights of the NRL, signs with Sharks

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ