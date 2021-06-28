Gumboot throwing champ shares tips for success

New Zealand's longest-reigning gumboot throwing champ has been tossing the footwear since she was 10.
She told Seven Sharp there's not too much to her technique — a bit of a thumb grip and discus-type throw — but according to Zealand Boot Throwing Association president Curly Troon, it doesn't pay to overthink it anyway.
Kristin Churchward dominates the women's scene with a record of just over 36 metres.
Churchward's full lowdown on the official international sport and what it takes to be champ is in the video above.