Gumboot throwing champ shares tips for success

New Zealand's longest-reigning gumboot throwing champ has been tossing the footwear since she was 10.

She told Seven Sharp there's not too much to her technique — a bit of a thumb grip and discus-type throw — but according to Zealand Boot Throwing Association president Curly Troon, it doesn't pay to overthink it anyway.

Kristin Churchward dominates the women's scene with a record of just over 36 metres.