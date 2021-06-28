TODAY |

Gumboot throwing champ shares tips for success

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's longest-reigning gumboot throwing champ has been tossing the footwear since she was 10. 

Kristin Churchward is our longest-ever reigning champ. Source: Seven Sharp

She told Seven Sharp there's not too much to her technique — a bit of a thumb grip and discus-type throw — but according to Zealand Boot Throwing Association president Curly Troon, it doesn't pay to overthink it anyway. 

Kristin Churchward dominates the women's scene with a record of just over 36 metres. 

Churchward's full lowdown on the official international sport and what it takes to be champ is in the video above. 

Other Sport
