Green Bay Packers to take on Dallas in NFL playoffs after dismantling NY Giants

There will be a familiar feel to the NFL playoffs next weekend: Every divisional-round game will be a rematch from the regular season, the first time that's happened in six years.

In the NFC, it's the Green Bay Packers at the Dallas Cowboys, and the Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta.

In the AFC, it's the Houston Texans playing as huge underdogs at New England, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City.

The first times around, Dallas beat Green Bay 30-16 in Week 6 Seattle beat Atlanta 26-24 in Week 6 New England beat Houston 27-0 in Week 3 with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, and Pittsburgh beat Kansas City 43-14 in Week 4.

Not that those results necessarily mean much now, especially because none was more recent than October.

The Steelers know how much things can change.

After all, they lost to the Dolphins by 15 points during the regular season, then advanced today with a 30-12 victory over Miami in the wild-card round, their eighth victory in a row.

"We're not trying to settle vendettas and things of that nature. They beat us fair and square in Week 6. You tip your cap to them for that performance," Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said.

"Today was today. And it's going to be the same going forward. What happened during the regular season is of little importance."

Here's a closer look at next weekend, when each game features one starting QB who has won the Super Bowl (Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Seattle's Russell Wilson, New England's Tom Brady, Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger):

PACKERS v COWBOYS:

That loss to Dallas nearly three months ago was part of Green Bay's 4-6 start.

But ever since Rodgers spoke about trying to "run the table," NFC North champion Green Bay has won seven consecutive games, including 38-13 over the New York Giants in the wild-card round.

Rodgers has 19 TD passes and zero interceptions during the unbeaten run, but one question now is whether favorite target Jordy Nelson, hurt against New York, will be available.

Green Bay's pass defence, shaky and beset by injuries, might not have an easy time against Dallas QB Dak Prescott, a preternaturally poised rookie who threw for three TDs in the October matchup.