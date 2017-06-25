 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'It was great to see a bit of fight out of these boys' - Peter Burling takes subtle dig at Oracle's form, and Spithill takes the bait

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jimmy Spithill reckoned "it's only just beginning" after claiming his first win of the finals series.
Source: 1 NEWS
Spithill claims that the race officials have been giving away "soft" penalties in favour of Team NZ.
Source: 1 NEWS
The 37-year-old Aussie says mistakes have hindered their performances in the America's Cup finals series in Bermuda, not his age.
Source: 1 NEWS
Oracle's adjustments and a late Team NZ error combine to give USA their first win.
Source: SKY

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
While showman Jimmy Spithill was delighted, Peter Burling was very positive about how his team performed under big pressure.

Game on! Spithill talks it up after Oracle breaks duck but unflappable Burling still super confident in Team NZ

01:02
2
Spithill claims that the race officials have been giving away "soft" penalties in favour of Team NZ.

Watch: Oracle's vocal skipper Spithill lashes out at umpires, Team NZ's Peter Burling responds - 'they made the right call'

00:30
3
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


00:15
4
Jimmy Spithill reckoned "it's only just beginning" after claiming his first win of the finals series.

'It was great to see a bit of fight out of these boys' - Peter Burling takes subtle dig at Oracle's form, and Spithill takes the bait


01:15
5
The 37-year-old Aussie says mistakes have hindered their performances in the America's Cup finals series in Bermuda, not his age.

'Age isn't a barrier' - prickly Oracle skipper Spithill shuts down reporter over suggestion he hands over reigns to younger man

00:15
Jimmy Spithill reckoned "it's only just beginning" after claiming his first win of the finals series.

'It was great to see a bit of fight out of these boys' - Peter Burling takes subtle dig at Oracle's form, and Spithill takes the bait

Jimmy Spithill reckoned "it's only just beginning" after claiming his first win of the finals series.


03:05
There are three billion internet users on the planet, and last year over a billion of them were hit by cyber-crime.

Waikato University world leader in fight against cyber-attacks

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.


02:03
The club hosting the event has gained extra notoriety after starring in the Kiwi documentary film Pecking Order.

Kiwi documentary sees hundreds flock to national poultry show in Christchurch

The club hosting the event has gained extra notoriety after starring in the film Pecking Order.

01:04
The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

Christchurch teen Cruz Topai-Aveai set for the bright lights of the NRL, signs with Sharks

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ