'It was great to see a bit of fight out of these boys' - Peter Burling takes subtle dig at Oracle's form, and Spithill takes the bait
Jimmy Spithill reckoned "it's only just beginning" after claiming his first win of the finals series.
Spithill claims that the race officials have been giving away "soft" penalties in favour of Team NZ.
The 37-year-old Aussie says mistakes have hindered their performances in the America's Cup finals series in Bermuda, not his age.
Oracle's adjustments and a late Team NZ error combine to give USA their first win.
