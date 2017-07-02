 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Great Britain's Geraint Thomas claims opening Tour de France stage

share

Source:

Associated Press

One stage into the Tour de France was all it took for Chris Froome and his Team Sky to answer all the pre-race talk about how they are not as dominant this year.

Thomas edged teammate Chris Froome to grab the yellow jersey as cycling's greatest race got underway.
Source: SKY

Geraint Thomas, Froome's most loyal support rider in his three Tour victories, won the wet and slippery opening stage and claimed the yellow jersey.

Averaging 52 kph (32 mph), Thomas required little more than 16 minutes over the almost entirely flat 14-kilometer (8.7-mile) individual time trial up and down the banks of the Rhine River in downtown Duesseldorf.

Stefan Kueng of BMC finished second, five seconds behind, and Vasil Kiryienka of Sky was third, seven seconds back.

Froome was sixth, 12 seconds behind, and gained time on all of his expected challengers. He gained 35 and 36 seconds on Richie Porte and Nairo Quintana, respectively.

Romain Bardet, the Frenchman who finished second overall behind Froome last year, and seven-time Grand Tour champion Alberto Contador lost even more time.

It was a banner day for Sky, which placed four riders in the top eight with Michal Kwiatkowski in eighth.

Meanwhile, there were numerous crashes. Two involved key support riders for the overall favorites; Alejandro Valverde, who assists Quintana at Movistar, and Nicolas Roche, who aides Porte with BMC.

Valverde slammed into the barriers at high speed after falling off his bike and was forced to abandon the race in a neck brace with a suspected broken left kneecap. Roche lost control while traversing tram tracks.

Sky had no such problems, which was a welcome change after a difficult start to the year for cycling's powerhouse team.

Thomas aimed for overall victory in the Giro d'Italia but was forced to abandon that race because of injuries in a crash caused by a police motorbike. Froome entered the Tour without having won a single warmup race - or even a stage - for the first time since he began dominating four years ago.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
Kyle Sinckler was spotted getting entangled with TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea after the 24-21 loss in Wellington.

'It's not tiddlywinks' – All Blacks explain post-match scuffle with Lions

01:00
2
The All Blacks coach didn't care for going over the finer details of the game-changing call.

Watch: 'The impact is pretty obvious' - Stone-cold Steve Hansen bluntly answers questions surrounding SBW's red card

00:20
3
The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

SBW to face judicial hearing today for red card-worthy, no-arms tackle during second Test against Lions

00:20
4
The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

'He'll be feeling it's his fault' - Jerome Kaino defends SBW after reckless red card against Lions

00:20
5
The No. 8 crashed over in the corner for a try that was the beginning of an incredible 24-21 comeback victory.

All Blacks player ratings: Retallick shows his class as SBW shocker gifts Lions win

00:27
Screams can be heard an Arkansas nightclub where 25 people were left injured when shooting erupted inside.

Arkansas nightclub shooting injures dozens after dispute breaks out at rap concert

Police said all of the injured are expected to survive.

00:44
Kyle Sinckler was spotted getting entangled with TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea after the 24-21 loss in Wellington.

'It's not tiddlywinks' – All Blacks explain post-match scuffle with Lions

Kyle Sinckler was spotted getting entangled with TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea after the 24-21 loss in Wellington.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

00:20
The English playmaker’s kick 3 minutes from time was enough to snatch a historic 24-21 victory for the Lions.

'We'll have to be prepared for a tougher encounter next week' - Lions skipper relishing Eden Park decider

Sam Warburton was a key figure as the Lions defeated the All Blacks 24-21 in Wellington.

00:20
The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

'He'll be feeling it's his fault' - Jerome Kaino defends SBW after reckless red card against Lions

Williams' first half dismissal changed the course of the Test in Wellington.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ