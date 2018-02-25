Graphic warning: UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens puts rival to sleep in brutal KO finish

MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens knocked out fellow American Josh Emmett in the second round of their UFC featherweight bout this afternoon at UFC Fight Night in Orlando.

Stephens, 31, rocked his opponent one minute and 24 seconds into the second round after a devastating left hook.

Emmett, 32, was floored after the left hook from Stephens landed flush on his jaw, Stephens jumped on Emmett and delivered two violent elbows which clearly dazed his rival before referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in to stop the fight.

Emmett had earlier dropped Stephens to the canvas in the first round.

Stephens said he deserved a title shot against champion Max Holloway.

"And now we know who the hardest 145er is baby," said Stephens after his KO win.