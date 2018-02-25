 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Graphic warning: UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens puts rival to sleep in brutal KO finish

share

Source:

1 NEWS

MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens knocked out fellow American Josh Emmett in the second round of their UFC featherweight bout this afternoon at UFC Fight Night in Orlando.

Stephens finished off Josh Emmett in the second round of their featherweight MMA bout in Orlando.
Source: SKY

Stephens, 31, rocked his opponent one minute and 24 seconds into the second round after a devastating left hook.

Emmett, 32, was floored after the left hook from Stephens landed flush on his jaw, Stephens jumped on Emmett and delivered two violent elbows which clearly dazed his rival before referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in to stop the fight.

Emmett had earlier dropped Stephens to the canvas in the first round.

Stephens said he deserved a title shot against champion Max Holloway.

"And now we know who the hardest 145er is baby," said Stephens after his KO win.

"Dana White (UFC president) give me my title shot."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner stars in late comeback win for Black Caps in ODI series opener against England

00:15
2
Scotland stunned the reigning champions with a 25-13 win at Murrayfield.

England ordered by Six Nations officials to explain pre-match scuffle in tunnel with Scotland

00:15
3
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Black Caps' Mitch Santner saves the day for NZ, smashes huge six to overcome England in scintillating ODI series opener

00:35
4
Stephens finished off Josh Emmett in the second round of their featherweight MMA bout in Orlando.

Graphic warning: UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens puts rival to sleep in brutal KO finish

00:14
5
The Kiwi squad leave South Korea having finally ended the 26-year Winter Olympics medal drought.

Watch: NZ Winter Olympics team led by grinning Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott farewells PyeongChang at closing ceremony

00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 