TODAY |

Graphic warning: Minor League pitcher hospitalised after being struck in the head

Source:  Associated Press

Minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro is in stable condition after being struck in the head by a line drive this afternoon, a frightening scene that prompted Triple-A Durham to suspend its game.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tyler Zombro is in a stable condition after the scary scene from a Triple-A game. Source: WRALTV

Zombro, a right-hander in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, was hit by a sharp line drive from Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning. Zombro crumbled awkwardly to the ground, lay motionless for a moment face down, then began to convulse uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rushed toward the mound.

“Tyler Zombro was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham and is in stable condition," the Rays said in a statement. "He is currently undergoing further treatment and observation. Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, his family and his teammates.”

Cumberland took a knee near first base while Zombro was tended to, and other players did the same across the field, many of them praying.

The 26-year-old Zombro signed as a minor league free agent with Tampa Bay in 2017 after going undrafted out of George Mason. He was appearing in his ninth game this season with the Bulls, entering the night 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:48
Young Crusader Leicester Fainga'anuku not fussed over All Blacks bolter status
2
Gemma and Richie McCaw welcome second daughter, Grace
3
Graphic warning: Minor League pitcher hospitalised after being struck in the head
4
England debutant to be axed from second Test against NZ for racist tweets - report
5
Phil Gould knocks back offer from struggling Bulldogs - 'I'm very committed to my role with the Warriors'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Small Canterbury club is first ski field in NZ to open after week of wild weather

Dame Susan Devoy relates to Naomi Osaka's mental battle - 'Nerves nearly killed me'

00:47

Team NZ considering offer from Govt, Auckland to host next America's Cup in Aotearoa

'Absolutely devastated' - Kayla Whitelock's dreams of fifth Olympics over with serious knee injury