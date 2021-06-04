Graphic warning: Minor League pitcher hospitalised after being struck in the head

Minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro is in stable condition after being struck in the head by a line drive this afternoon, a frightening scene that prompted Triple-A Durham to suspend its game.

Zombro, a right-hander in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, was hit by a sharp line drive from Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning. Zombro crumbled awkwardly to the ground, lay motionless for a moment face down, then began to convulse uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rushed toward the mound.

“Tyler Zombro was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham and is in stable condition," the Rays said in a statement. "He is currently undergoing further treatment and observation. Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, his family and his teammates.”

Cumberland took a knee near first base while Zombro was tended to, and other players did the same across the field, many of them praying.