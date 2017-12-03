 

Graphic warning: Max Holloway annihilates Jose Aldo to defend UFC featherweight title

Associated Press

Max Holloway defended his UFC featherweight title by beating Jose Aldo in a rematch, winning his 12th straight fight with a TKO late in the third round.

The Brazilian star scored a third round TKO in Michigan.
Source: SKY

Holloway (19-3) beat Aldo in his native Brazil in June, rallying from a slow start to win with a TKO in the third.

The Hawaiian was in control throughout the bout in Detroit, but Aldo (26-4) landed his fair share of punches and kicks.

Holloway's last loss was to Conor McGregor in 2013, and no one is sure when McGregor is going to compete again in the UFC.

Frankie Edgar was supposed to fight Holloway, but broke an orbital bone a few weeks ago while training and Aldo was asked to fight two weeks earlier than he was scheduled.

