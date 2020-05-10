TODAY |

Graphic eye injury ends fight in UFC 249 prelim bout

Source:  1 NEWS

Warning: Some may find the vision upsetting

The UFC 249 prelims have already provided fireworks today with Vicente Luque's gruesome knockout win over Nico Price.

The bout took place in an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lugue was declared the winner after the fight was stopped by the doctor in the third round, with Price's eye swollen shut following a barrage of head shots.

Despite the loss, Luque seemed to be in high spirits following the bout, posing for the camera with his grotesque eye injury.

Other Sport
Combat Sports
