Graphic eye injury ends fight in UFC 249 prelim bout

Warning: Some may find the vision upsetting

The UFC 249 prelims have already provided fireworks today with Vicente Luque's gruesome knockout win over Nico Price.

The bout took place in an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lugue was declared the winner after the fight was stopped by the doctor in the third round, with Price's eye swollen shut following a barrage of head shots.