Grant Hackett's brother: 'It's at the point now where he's dangerous'

Grant Hackett is in hiding after being found "alive and sober" on the Gold Coast, his father says.

Hackett's family and friends spent hours desperately searching for him yesterday until he sent a text advising he was okay.

However, Neville Hackett was unsure of the exact whereabouts of his son, who was arrested for being aggressive and abusive at the family's Mermaid Waters home on Wednesday.

"He's actually hiding because he's very, very embarrassed about all this," Mr Hackett said outside the home yesterday afternoon.

"He's spoken to police."

The search for the 36-year-old was sparked after he was last seen at 7.30am at a Gold Coast hotel yesterday before he missed an appointment with his lawyer.

His disappearance was the latest twist in a deepening saga that started on Wednesday at midday when police were called to his family's house.

An agitated and verbally aggressive Hackett was calmed by police before being taken to the Southport watch house.

He was released without charge three hours later during which his brother Craig told media about the family's struggles with Hackett's "chronic" mental health issues.

Hackett hit back on yesterday morning, posting a picture on Instagram of himself sporting a black eye and cuts to his face and accusing Craig of assaulting him.

"My brother comments to the media ... but does anyone know he beat the s*** out of me?" he wrote on Instagram.

"Everyone knows he is an angry man."