Graham Shaw relishing new role as Black Sticks women's coach

Irishman Graham Shaw has officially started his role as Black Sticks women's coach after a tumultuous time for the game here.

Shaw has opened up about what he wants to achieve and the approach he will take.

"I'm not going to change their style because it's their style that attracted me in the first place so it's just trying to develop them and make things just that little bit better," Shaw told 1 NEWS.

His appointment comes after months of public division within the hockey community, Mark Hager's tumultuous departure and a damning review into the women's team culture.

Shaw's proven success with Ireland was a huge factor in his appointment.

He took the "Green Army" to the World Cup final and was voted Ireland's Coach of the Year.

Following his departure as Ireland coach it was claimed players had been silenced over an alleged falling out with him.

Shaw says it was just the opposite.

"The players wrote me really beautiful emails to thank me for my time.