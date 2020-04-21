Government releases more detail on sports and recreation allowed during different alert levels

The Government has released more detail on what sports and recreation activities will be allowed during different Covid-19 alert levels.

Children playing soccer. Source: istock.com

With New Zealand moving into Alert Level 3 on Tuesday, there has been some confusion over exactly what that entails for Kiwis wanting to get more active in the great outdoors.

Today, Sports Minister Grant Robertson pointed to updated information on the sportnz.org.nz website.

Hunting on foot permitted during Level 3, but duck shooting season postponed

The table shows that playgrounds will still be closed, but outdoor parks and fields are now OK for play and exercise as long as you keep within your bubble.

In terms of water sports: Swimming, surfing, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, windsurfing and paddle boarding, are allowed, but participants need to stay close to shore.