Government releases more detail on sports and recreation allowed during different alert levels

The Government has released more detail on what sports and recreation activities will be allowed during different Covid-19 alert levels.

With New Zealand moving into Alert Level 3 on Tuesday, there has been some confusion over exactly what that entails for Kiwis wanting to get more active in the great outdoors.

Today, Sports Minister Grant Robertson pointed to updated information on the sportnz.org.nz website.

Click here for a table detailing what you can and can't do under different alert levels.

Hunting on foot permitted during Level 3, but duck shooting season postponed

The table shows that playgrounds will still be closed, but outdoor parks and fields are now OK for play and exercise as long as you keep within your bubble.

In terms of water sports: Swimming, surfing, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, windsurfing and paddle boarding, are allowed, but participants need to stay close to shore.

Boating, sailing and jet skis are not allowed and all public aquatic facilities remain closed.

