Government announces continuation of current sport funding models during coronavirus

New Zealand's sporting bodies have been assured of funding in the near future, Finance Minister Grant Robertson has announced.

With sport hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at all levels, Sport New Zealand's planned four-year investment plan has been deferred by a year, meaning the current funding levels will stay in place through to June 30, 2021.

This extends to High Performance Sport New Zealand, who have also confirmed that they will continue their current model through to next year, accommodating the shift of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to 2021, as well as the Paris Games in 2024.

Mr Robertson outlining the Government's support for New Zealand organisations throughout coronavirus' uncertainty.

"The global spread of Covid-19 has had a significant impact on sport and recreation in New Zealand, including the cancellation or postponement of all sport from international, professional to grass roots competitions and the closure of community facilities," he says.

"National sports organisations, in particular, have lost significant revenue streams, including broadcasting, sponsorships, sport betting, Class 4 gambling and membership fees.

"That is why the decision has been made to roll over their funding for the current financial year into next year."

In addition, sporting and recreation organisations will also be able to apply for the Government's Covid-19 wage subsidy, in the hope of seeing retention of those in key roles.

"The Government is also working on a sports recovery package for when we get through the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This package will look to include some support for community organisations and our high performance and elite athletes.