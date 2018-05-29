 

Golden Knights send Las Vegas crowd into hysteria with game-clinching goal in final seconds of first Stanley Cup match

In a single nine-minute stretch of the third period, the Washington Capitals dramatically took the lead before the Vegas Golden Knights replied with two goals of their own.

The Golden Knights' defence turned to offence in the final seconds as they overcame the Capitals 6-4.
Washington's Tom Wilson also flattened Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault with a blindside hit that could reverberate through the Stanley Cup Final.

After 10 goals and a Final-record four lead changes overall in a fantastically entertaining opener, it's tough to imagine what these unlikely opponents will do for an encore.

But the upstart Golden Knights have spent their entire inaugural season speeding past all expectations, and their first Final game didn't slow them down in the slightest.

Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the expansion Golden Knights surged past the Capitals for a 6-4 victory this afternoon.

"We put fun ahead of everything, and you can tell," said Ryan Reaves, who scored the Knights' tying goal in the third period. "Guys have are having fun and they're smiling."

The Eastern Conference champion Capitals hadn't given up this many goals in 29 games since March 19, but they hadn't seen anything like this charmed run by the upstart Knights.

With its sellout crowd of hometown fans at deafening volume all night, Vegas put its usual speed and relentlessness on full display while overcoming that third-period deficit to win the opener of a matchup between two franchises seeking their first Stanley Cup titles.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves in an occasionally shaky performance, but the three-time Stanley Cup winner's new teammates carried the goalie who has so often carried them with a relentless outburst of offense.

"We're a good defensive group, but we weren't tonight," Marchessault said. "They're a team that's very fast in the neutral zone, and we gave them too much respect with the puck. We need to be faster in the defensive zone. We're going to fix that in our game."

The Game 1 winner has won the last six Cups and 61 of 78 overall.

