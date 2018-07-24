'It is going to be a war' - Joseph Parker primed for battle as he eyes return to boxing summit

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker believes his next fight is make or break and says he will put on a show come Sunday against Dillian Whyte in London.

Parker, 26, lost his heavyweight title to Anthony Joshua in April in Wales and says he wants to quickly rise back up the ranks to challenge for another title.

"It's very important, I want to make a statement and I want to be dominant in this fight," said Parker.

"In order to be champion again I have to you know, fight these great challengers to cement my place at the top."

The Kiwi heavyweight wants to showcase the different weapons in his arsenal to prove he is worthy of a title fight.

"It's important to fight good, fight smart but look great," he said.

Parker isn't taking Whyte lightly but believes he has what it takes to get the win this Sunday.

"He's a top challenge (Whyte) and a lot of respect to him in what he has achieved in the boxing world but I feel confident coming into this fight.

"I'm sure he is confident as well so that is going to make it a great and exciting fight and I am sure it is going to be a war."