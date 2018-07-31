Goalmouth scramble sees Black Sticks dumped out of Hockey World Cup

The Black Sticks Women have been bundled out of the Hockey World Cup in London, falling to a 2-0 second round defeat to Argentina.
New Zealand were unfortunate to fall behind early, with Argentina awarded a penalty stroke after the ball hit keeper Grace O'Hanlon's loose glove ahead of the goal line.
A review deemed the incident worth of a penalty, which Noel Barrionuevo converted.
The Black Sticks limited the damage going into halftime, only trailing by a single goal.
However, things would get worse in the second spell.
Delfina Merino was on hand to double Argentina's lead, prodding home from close range to end New Zealand's chances of adding to their Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Argentina will next take on Australia in the tournament quarter-final, while the Black Sticks return home empty-handed.