Goalmouth scramble sees Black Sticks dumped out of Hockey World Cup

The Black Sticks Women have been bundled out of the Hockey World Cup in London, falling to a 2-0 second round defeat to Argentina.

New Zealand were unfortunate to fall behind early, with Argentina awarded a penalty stroke after the ball hit keeper Grace O'Hanlon's loose glove ahead of the goal line.

A review deemed the incident worth of a penalty, which Noel Barrionuevo converted.

The Black Sticks limited the damage going into halftime, only trailing by a single goal.

However, things would get worse in the second spell.

Delfina Merino was on hand to double Argentina's lead, prodding home from close range to end New Zealand's chances of adding to their Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Argentina will next take on Australia in the tournament quarter-final, while the Black Sticks return home empty-handed.

The 2-0 defeat to Argentina in London sees the Commonwealth Games gold medal winners heading home early. Source: SKY
'Let's dance' - Tyson Fury confirms plans to fight Deontay Wilder

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury appears to have a genuine shot of regaining his past glory, stating that he was in negotiations to face WBC title holder Deontay Wilder in December.

Having made his comeback to the ring after a two year absence earlier this year, Fury will face Italian heavyweight Francesco Pianeta next month in Belfast.

However, it appears that the former unified heavyweight world champion will face undefeated American Wilder at the end of the year, posting a message on Twitter to update fans on his current situation.

"I can confirm that me and Deontay Wilder are in negotiations. [It is] very close to being done," Fury said.

"I can reveal that negotiations have been very strong for December. We are almost done with this deal.

"But I won't be looking over Francesco Pianeta. He is going to give me the right fight and the right work to prepare me for Wilder. I'll flatten him first and then Wilder, let's dance.

"You've been dealing with Eddie Hearn and Joshua, but I'm a man of my word. If I say I'll fight you, I'll fight you."

The former world champion is lining up the WBC title holder for December. Source: Twitter/Tyson Fury
Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, hope that by talking about their 19-month daughter's drowning death, they can prevent other parents from experiencing such heartbreak.

The couple appeared in their first public interview on NBC's "Today" show.

Morgan described visiting her neighbor's home with their children in June when she realized that daughter Emmy was missing.

She saw a sliver of light coming from the door leading to the backyard and said her "heart sank." She opened the door and saw her child floating in the pool.

Their child died the next day at a hospital. Bode Miller said her brain went too long without oxygen.

Bode Miller said talking about her death helps them to heal and maybe helps prevent it from happening to other parents.

Bode and Morgan Miller lost 19-month old daughter Emeline earlier this year. Source: Associated Press
