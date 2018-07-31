Goalmouth scramble sees Black Sticks dumped out of Hockey World Cup

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury appears to have a genuine shot of regaining his past glory, stating that he was in negotiations to face WBC title holder Deontay Wilder in December.

Having made his comeback to the ring after a two year absence earlier this year, Fury will face Italian heavyweight Francesco Pianeta next month in Belfast.

However, it appears that the former unified heavyweight world champion will face undefeated American Wilder at the end of the year, posting a message on Twitter to update fans on his current situation.

"I can confirm that me and Deontay Wilder are in negotiations. [It is] very close to being done," Fury said.

"I can reveal that negotiations have been very strong for December. We are almost done with this deal.

"But I won't be looking over Francesco Pianeta. He is going to give me the right fight and the right work to prepare me for Wilder. I'll flatten him first and then Wilder, let's dance.