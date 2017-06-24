'Go well boys!' - Peter Burling and Team NZ crew send All Blacks special message ahead of Lions clash

Team New Zealand took time out of their busy schedule today to send a special message to the All Blacks, ahead of their series opener against the British and Irish Lions in Auckland tonight.

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling said both his side and the All Blacks have big tasks ahead of them.

"Hey we have a big weekend up here in Bermuda, but we know the All Blacks have got a big weekend down in New Zealand as well," said Burling.

"From us at Emirates Team New Zealand we will just like to wish them all the best against the Lions."

Skipper Glenn Ashby chimed in, wishing the All Blacks good luck.

"Go well boys," said Ashby.