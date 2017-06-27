The glorious moment Peter Burling, Ashby lift the America's Cup as the Kiwi crowd goes bonkers

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby finally got their hands on the America's Cup trophy, lifting the Auld Mug in front of family, friends and fans in Bermuda this morning.

The Kiwi syndicate thumped their rivals Oracle Team USA 7-1 in the finals series, only needing one race today to take out the regatta.

Ashby was humble in victory, thanking his rivals for the battle and fans and family for their support.

"We want to pass on our heartiest congratulations to Oracle," said Ashby.

"They were fantastic competitors, to Jimmy and the boys, it's nice to share it around - thank you guys."

Ashby thanked the families of all the teams involved in the America's Cup and challengers series.

"My big thanks to all the families of all the teams, the support of their partners, wives, girlfriends, husbands, brothers, sisters all the way through.