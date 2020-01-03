Global names lending a hand in new water polo innovation

It's water polo, but not as you might know it. The teams are smaller, the action faster, and an indoor pool's swapped for the Tauranga harbour.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The city's Water Polo on the Waterfront's now in its second year, again drawing in the crowds while also attracting a hometown hero.

Papamoa's Joe Kayes, now an Olympian with more than 100 tests for the Australian National team, made the trip across the Tasman for the event.

"It's great, I love coming home and spending Christmas with the family," Kayes said.

But he's spending more than the festive period with whānau; his whole family's involved in organising the event.

Joe's younger brother Danny came up with the idea, his sister Julia plays too and dad Paul founded the local water polo club.

"Having my brother back is pretty cool and the old man's on the microphone as well for half the day so it is a bit of a family affair," Danny said.

Joe, who turned 29 today, says his time in New Zealand is a chance to refresh before one last push towards the Tokyo Olympics with the Aussie Sharks.

"We're definitely on the right path at the moment and hopefully the next few months will be good to us and we end up in a good spot in Tokyo."

Juggling time between Tauranga, Sydney, and a professional league in Italy, Kayes hasn't ruled out a return to Kiwi water polo.

"I'm not sure at this stage," he told 1 NEWS, "who knows what will happen after I finish my international career with Aussie."

But his presence at this year's Water Polo on the Waterfront has given the event a boost.

A women's tournament is being held this year for the first time, and with 14 teams in total most athletes from the New Zealand national programme are competing.