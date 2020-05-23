TODAY |

Give the unsung heroes of your local club some much deserved spotlight

Source:  1 NEWS

There are thousands of sporting clubs across the country facing unique challenges now.

You showed us how you were keeping your home sport ambitions alive with those fantastic videos, now we want to hear how your clubs and teams are tackling sport. Source: 1 NEWS

You showed us how you were keeping your home sport ambitions alive with those fantastic videos.

Now we want to hear how your clubs and teams are tackling sport, as we return to the fields and courts.

Maybe you’ve got a local hero who’s religiously looked after the facilities over lockdown, your club might have its history on the line, or perhaps your club’s come up with a genius idea to not just survive, but thrive.

Get in touch, send us an email at 1sport@tvnz.co.nz, we’d love to hear from you and tell your story.

