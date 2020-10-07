TODAY |

Giro d'Italia cyclist suffers horror injuries thanks to chaos caused by low-flying helicopter

A cyclist has been taken to hospital in the Giro d'Italia after a helicopter caused a crash near the end of stage four.

Officials say the helicopter was flying too low with air from the aircraft blowing barriers onto the course that then collided with riders.

Luca Wackerman suffered a broken nose and a suspected broken back in the incident.

It's understood the barriers were not tied down properly.

Away from the chaos, Arnaud Demare won stage four but it wasn’t enough to topple overall leader Joao Almeida who is still holding on to the iconic pink jersey. 

