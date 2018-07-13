 

'Get my mug fixed' - Terenzo Bozzone in good spirits ahead of surgery after cycling accident

New Zealand triathlete Terenzo Bozzone has taken a snap shot of himself before going into surgery after he was hit by a truck on July 3.

Kiwi triathlete Terenzo Bozzone.

Bozzone took to social media today to thank everyone again for the messages of support.

"Today's the day I get me’ mug fixed," he wrote on Instagram.

"Surgery today to fix my broken eye socket, I'm in great hands and looking forward to starting my recovery. Thanks for all the love and support over the past 10 days, you are amazing and I'm so grateful."

Bozzone was cycling in Kumeu, Auckland on July 3 when the accident occurred at approximately 2:20pm. On 4 July police said a person was assisting them over the incident.

The 33-year-old won his first Ironman New Zealand title in Taupo on March 3 after breaking the previous record time by over seven minutes with a time of seven hours, 59 minutes and 56 seconds.

Bozzone also won the 2008 Ironman 70.3 World Championship and owns the course record for California's Wildflower Triathlon, which he set two years earlier in 2006.

He also won the 2002 and 2003 Junior Men's Elite Triathlon World Championship before competing in the ITU circuit.

