Geraint Thomas one win from Tour de France crown after 19th stage

Associated Press
Geraint Thomas increased his hold on the yellow jersey in the final mountain stage of the Tour de France, while Sky teammate and four-time champion Chris Froome lost his spot on the podium.

Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic won the 200.5-kilometer (125-mile) 19th leg through the Pyrenees with an attack on the dangerous descent from the Col d'Aubisque.

A former ski jumper who rides for Team Lotto NL-Jumbo, Roglic finished 19 seconds ahead of Thomas, with Romain Bardet of France crossing third with the same time.

"I had legs today," Roglic said. "I really tried a lot of times and finally I went away on the descent."

With the help of a six-second bonus for finishing second in the stage, Thomas increased his lead over Tom Dumoulin to 2 minutes, 5 seconds.

Roglic leapfrogged Froome into third spot overall, 2:24 off the pace, while the British rider now trails by 2:37.

Dumoulin finished sixth in the stage and Froome eighth, both with the same time as Thomas.

One key stage remains - a 31-kilometer individual time trial through the Basque country on Saturday - before the mostly ceremonial finish in Paris.

"It's going to be a tough day tomorrow. I'm really knackered," Thomas said. "I'm still trying not to get carried away."

Froome initially fell behind on the climb up the Aubisque before latching back onto the lead group on the descent.

It was Roglic's second Tour victory, having claimed Stage 17 in the Alps last year.

Roglic, who also excels at time trials, showed courage on a twisty descent made more difficult by clouds and fog hanging over the Aubisque.

When the road allowed, he crouched down on to his bike frame in a risky aerodynamic move known as "super tucking."

The route through the pilgrimage town of Lourdes to Laruns took the peloton over three legendary climbs - the Col d'Aspin, the Col du

Tourmalet and the Aubisque - before the dive down to the finish.

Mountain classifications leader Julian Alaphilippe was first over the Aspin and Tourmalet as part of an early breakaway.

Mikel Landa and Bardet then attacked from the yellow jersey group up the Tourmalet and joined the leaders before Roglic, Thomas and Dumoulin took over on the final climb.

Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Chris Froome climb alpe d'huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.5 kilometers (109 miles) with start in Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs and Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Chris Froome climb alpe d'huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS
Joseph Parker

Heavyweight fighters Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte got a bit too close for comfort at their pre-fight weigh in this morning, with tensions between the two threatening to boil over.

Kiwi fighter Parker hit the scales first, weighing in at 17 stone four pounds (110kg).

Next up, British fighter Whyte, who tipped the scales at 18.69 stone (118kg) - heavier than his opponent.

The two fighters then came together for the pre-fight stare down, both getting up close and personal with one another before tomorrow morning's bout.

Parker and Whyte will face one another at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning NZT.

The two heavyweights square off at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
For Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker, it's nearly time to enter the ring once again.

His showdown against aggressive British fighter Dillian Whyte is on Sunday Morning NZT - so how do they compare?

Parker is 26, four years younger than Whyte.

Despite his youth, the Kiwi has one extra fight in the professional ranks with a career record of 24-1 compared to Whyte’s 23-1.

The pair share a similar number of knockouts too with Parker winning 18 of his bouts with a big blow and Whyte finishing bouts early 17 times.

But here's the interesting stat; both fighters have lost only once.

Those defeats at the hands of the same man - Anthony Joshua.

At the same height of six foot, four inches and similar reaches, there's no big physical advantage to either fighter.

Tale of the Tape

  PARKER WHYTE
AGE 26 30
WON 24 23
KO 18 17
LOST 1 1
HEIGHT 6'4" 6'4"
REACH 76" 78"
Watch for the vital statistics ahead of the pair July 29 bout. Source: 1 NEWS
