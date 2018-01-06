Georgia Williams dominates road cycling championships to claim national title

National time trial champion Georgia Williams has added the New Zealand road cycling title to her collection with a dominant win in Napier.

Williams, 24, had finished runner-up to Rushlee Buchanan in both events last year but proved unstoppable in winning the 25km time trial yesterday and the 114km road race today.

She bridged up to the breakaway on the first climb of Napier Hill and from there raced solo for an emphatic victory.

Williams won in three hours 37 minutes 05 seconds, with a massive 4:41 to Sharlotte Lucas who out-sprinted under-23 winner Grace Anderson and local Hawke's Bay rider Kirsty McCallum for third.

The experience of a debut year on the women's world tour with Australia-based pro team Mitchelton-Scott was obvious.

"I can't explain how excited I am with the win. It was perfect today," said Williams.

"I wanted to make it a hard race. I went to basically split up the bunch but when I got to the top of the hill no-one had come with me. I continued on and the gap kept growing.

"I got nervous that I may have gone too early but I felt strong and just focused. It's amazing to win and to do it with such a big margin.

"The Aussie girls in my team at Mitchelton-Scott have been ribbing me about it and to be the first person from our team to win a title in 2018 is fantastic."

Williams's bosses have indicated she will be released to ride in the Commonwealth Games in April, where she could well come up against some of those teammates.