George Bennett's teammate takes out fourth stage of Tour de France, Alaphilippe still overall leader

Primoz Roglic, George Bennett's Jumbo-Visma teammate has won a thrilling finish to stage four of this year's Tour de France.

The Slovenian mounted a late charge to surge past Tadej Pogacar and win with New Zealand's Bennett far behind in 51st.

Julian Alaphilippe crossed the line in fifth, meaning the Frenchman keeps the yellow jersey.

Krists Neilands was one of the early leaders but was caught at the beginning of the last climb of 7.1km to this year's first summit finish.