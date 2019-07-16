George Bennett’s Tour de France hopes end after water bottle botch-up

The yellow jersey hopes of Kiwi rider George Bennett are gone after a tactical error by his team saw him caught on the wrong side of crosswind-created havoc.

The Jumbo-Visma rider was sitting fourth in general classification heading into today's 217.5km ride from Saint-Flour to Albi.

As the peloton reached the 36km remaining mark, Bennett dropped to the team car to collect water for his team-mates.

It proved an inopportune time, as the peloton split in the crosswinds, leaving Bennett on the wrong side of the split.

It saw Bennett end stage 10 11min 11sec behind leader Julian Alaphilippe.