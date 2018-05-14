George Bennett remains sixth overall in Giro d'Italia after difficult 12th stage in heavy rain

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett has finished in the main group in the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia to hold onto sixth place overall.

George Bennett of New Zealand and Team LottoNL-Jumbo - during the 101th Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 9. Source: Getty

Bennett sits two minutes and nine seconds behind leader Simon Yates overall in the race after finishing the 213-kilometre ride from Osimo that ends in a sprint finish on the Imola racing circuit in 28th.

The stage was won by Irishman Sam Bennett thanks to a perfectly-timed break amid heavy downpour.

It's the Irishman's second stage win of the 2018 race but it wasn't enough to dig into Yates' overall lead.

The Englishman continues to hold onto the pink jersey by 47 seconds over defending champion Tom Dumoulin.

Yates joked after the stage the poor weather helped him.

"I guess these were favourable weather conditions for an Englishman. And also for an Irishman," he said.