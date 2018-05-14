 

George Bennett remains in eighth overall in Giro

George Bennett remains in eighth place overall in the Giro d’Italia after the 15th stage in which Simon Yates made it a hat trick of wins to consolidate his overall lead as the race heads into its final week.

GRAN SASSO D'ITALIA - CAMPO IMPERATORE, ITALY - MAY 13: Arrival / George Bennett of New Zealand and Team LottoNL-Jumbo / during the 101th Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 9 a 225km stage from Pesco Sannita to Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore 2135m / Giro d'Italia / on May 13, 2018 in Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bennett bounced back from a disastrous 14th stage.

Source: Getty

Bennett finished 14th in the stage, one minute 20 seconds behind Yates.

The Kiwi rider remains eighth overall, five minutes and 34 seconds off the lead.

After unsuccessfully attempting a similar move just moments earlier, Yates set off on a solo attack with 17 kilometres remaining. He looked back after a few meters and continued to accelerate.

Miguel Angel Lopez edged out Tom Dumoulin for second to lead a group of five cyclists over the line, 41 seconds behind Yates at the end of the 176-kilometre route through the Dolomites from Tolmezzo to Sappada. The gruelling leg saw riders almost continuously climbing and descending.

"It was really hard from the bottom of the climb. I still felt good so I chose my moment to go," said Yates, who was struggling to hold back tears. "They responded the first time but then I tried again and I gave it everything to get away. It's fantastic. I don't know why I'm a bit emotional after today. I gave everything."

Yates is clearly on a different level to his rivals and it is hard to see anyone managing to wrestle the leader's pink jersey off the Mitchelton-Scott cyclist.

Yates extended his lead over defending champion Dumoulin to 2 minutes, 11 seconds. Domenico Pozzovivo remained third, 2:28 behind.

Monday is the Giro's third and final rest day before the individual time trial, which is Dumoulin's speciality.

"He can take two minutes out of me on the TT, on one stage. So it's not over," Yates said. "But I'm happy with what I did today."

However, Dumoulin believes Yates is in such good form that he is favourite to clinch overall victory when the Giro ends in Rome on May 27.

"He's in such great shape that maybe he can also do a really good time trial. We'll just have to see," Dumoulin said. "Even if I have an excellent TT and he doesn't and I take the lead, it's still going to be very difficult. He's riding away from us whenever he wants."

Yates' British compatriot, Chris Froome, had got himself back into contention with victory on the iconic Monte Zoncolan on Saturday.

But the four-time Tour de France champion, who was presented with a cake before the start of the stage to mark his 33rd birthday, had a day to forget.

Froome was distanced again on Sunday, on the fourth of five categorized climbs, and slipped nearly five minutes behind Yates.

