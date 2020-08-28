TODAY |

George Bennett maintaining strict hygiene amid pandemic ahead of Tour de France

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett is pulling out all the stops to make sure he’s fit to ride tomorrow for the Tour de France’s start.

“I’ve had more Covid tests in the last few days than you can imagine,” Bennett told 1 NEWS.

There’s more to come, too, as he enters Covid-19 "red zone" Nice on the race’s 107th edition. His room is also heavily disinfected.

The Jumbo-Visma rider is playing a key support role for his team mates - co-leaders Primoz Roglic and Tom Dumoulin.

He won’t be riding for his own success. But, Bennett says it’s all about the team. 

“The prospect of being part of the team that wins Tour de France is really exciting.”

Bennett says seeing the pandemic continue in France put things in perspective for Kiwis complaining about the virus back in New Zealand.

The Tour was meant to start in July, but was postponed to tomorrow due to the pandemic.

