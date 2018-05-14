George Bennett keeping firm hold on sixth in Giro d'Italia after sprint finish to 13th stage

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett continues to hold onto sixth place in the Giro d'Italia after he completed the 13th stage this morning.

George Bennett of New Zealand and Team LottoNL-Jumbo - during the 101th Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 9. Source: Getty

Bennett crossed the finish line 35th to hold onto sixth overall - 27 seconds faster than seventh overall cyclist Rohan Dennis and still two minutes and nine seconds behind overall leader Simon Yates.

The stage was won by Italian Elia Viviani in a sprint finish, finishing the 180km leg in three hours, 56 minutes and 25 seconds.