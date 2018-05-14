 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


George Bennett keeping firm hold on sixth in Giro d'Italia after sprint finish to 13th stage

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett continues to hold onto sixth place in the Giro d'Italia after he completed the 13th stage this morning.

GRAN SASSO D'ITALIA - CAMPO IMPERATORE, ITALY - MAY 13: Arrival / George Bennett of New Zealand and Team LottoNL-Jumbo / during the 101th Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 9 a 225km stage from Pesco Sannita to Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore 2135m / Giro d'Italia / on May 13, 2018 in Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

George Bennett of New Zealand and Team LottoNL-Jumbo - during the 101th Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 9.

Source: Getty

Bennett crossed the finish line 35th to hold onto sixth overall - 27 seconds faster than seventh overall cyclist Rohan Dennis and still two minutes and nine seconds behind overall leader Simon Yates.

The stage was won by Italian Elia Viviani in a sprint finish, finishing the 180km leg in three hours, 56 minutes and 25 seconds.

There are still eight stages left in the race.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
This is why Taniela Tupou is one of Australian rugby' s biggest hopes.

Video: Tongan Thor obliterates Nehe Milner-Skudder with brutal fend, show pace and power to brush aside TJ Perenara

2

Kiwi WRC driver Hayden Paddon airlifted to hospital after crashing out of Rally Portugal

00:15
3
Boult was at his finest in the 34-run win.

Trent Boult dismisses Indian legend MS Dhoni as pair of valuable wickets help lowly Daredevils stun Super Kings

00:15
4
It's safe to say Karolina Pliskova wasn't happy about her loss to Maria Sakkari.

Video: Karolina Pliskova fined 'four-digit amount' for smashing gaping hole in umpire's chair during Italian Open meltdown

5
GRAN SASSO D'ITALIA - CAMPO IMPERATORE, ITALY - MAY 13: Arrival / George Bennett of New Zealand and Team LottoNL-Jumbo / during the 101th Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 9 a 225km stage from Pesco Sannita to Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore 2135m / Giro d'Italia / on May 13, 2018 in Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

George Bennett keeping firm hold on sixth in Giro d'Italia after sprint finish to 13th stage

01:30
Police also found explosives inside Santa Fe High School, as well as in adjacent areas.

At least ten people killed by gunman at Texas high school

The gunman came in with a revolver and started shooting, and police found explosives inside the school and in nearby areas.

00:14
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

The Hurricanes didn't have it all their own way in a high-scoring thriller in Wellington.

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.

01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A decent and dry end to the week for most of the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 