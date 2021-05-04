George Bennett drops off the pace after cold fourth stage in Giro d'Italia

New Zealand rider George Bennett has lost significant ground on the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia battling in bad weather conditions.

Source: 1 NEWS

Bennett who's the lead rider for the Jumbo-Visma team was unable to keep on the pace on the final climb to Sestola crossing the line 3 minutes behind the American stage winner Joe Dombrowski to sit a minute 3 minutes and ten seconds behind the overall leader Italian Alessandro de Marchi.

"It definitely was not a good day. It didn't go as we had hoped and expected. The circumstances were difficult because of the bad weather," said team director Addy Engels.

"George was affected by the cold in the end. Some people digest it better than others, but that is no excuse. We know about George that he can't take the cold well.

"On such a climb that is a lot, but on the other hand we have also just started. A lot can still happen in three weeks, as we have seen in the past. There is no reason to change tactics yet."

Bennett is 34th overall while fellow New Zealander Patrick Bevin is 50th.