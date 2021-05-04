TODAY |

George Bennett drops off the pace after cold fourth stage in Giro d'Italia

Source: 

New Zealand rider George Bennett has lost significant ground on the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia battling in bad weather conditions.

Source: 1 NEWS

Bennett who's the lead rider for the Jumbo-Visma team was unable to keep on the pace on the final climb to Sestola crossing the line 3 minutes behind the American stage winner Joe Dombrowski to sit a minute 3 minutes and ten seconds behind the overall leader Italian Alessandro de Marchi.

"It definitely was not a good day. It didn't go as we had hoped and expected. The circumstances were difficult because of the bad weather," said team director Addy Engels.

"George was affected by the cold in the end. Some people digest it better than others, but that is no excuse. We know about George that he can't take the cold well.

"On such a climb that is a lot, but on the other hand we have also just started. A lot can still happen in three weeks, as we have seen in the past. There is no reason to change tactics yet."

Bennett is 34th overall while fellow New Zealander Patrick Bevin is 50th.

Tonight's stage five is a 177km flat ride from Modena to Cattolica.

rnz.co.nz

Other Sport
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good
2
Third All Black exits Auckland as Ofa Tuungafasi takes NPC loyalties to Northland
3
France-bound Ngani Laumape dropped for Hurricanes' clash with Waratahs
4
Over 50,000 fans at AFL game in Melbourne contacted after possible Covid-19 exposure
5
Former All Black Richard Kahui expects Aussie Super Rugby teams will get a 'bit of a shock' against NZ foes
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Italy cancels two Tests against All Blacks in NZ due to Covid-19 concerns

IOC president cancels Japan visit as Covid-19 cases soar
01:57

Kiwi paddler back with Paris Olympics goal after rare heart condition ended Tokyo run
00:18

Rescue crews move whale to safety after it became stranded in the River Thames