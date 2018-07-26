 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'Genuine fatigue' - Chris Froome cracks under pressure on decisive stage of Tour de France

Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport

Four-time champion Chris Froome cracked in the feared 17th stage of the Tour de France through the Pyrenees today, solidifying Sky teammate Geraint Thomas' hold on the yellow jersey.

Colombian climber Nairo Quintana won the short but extremely difficult mountainous stage with a solo attack up the brutal finishing climb to Col du Portet.

Quintana, a three-time podium finisher in the Tour, finished 28 seconds ahead of Irish rider Dan Martin, while Thomas crossed third, 47 seconds back.

Froome finished eighth, 1:35 behind, and dropped from second to third overall, a distant 2 minutes, 31 seconds behind Thomas.

"Froomey said on the radio @ maybe 5K or 4K to go that he wasn't feeling super," Thomas said. "That gave me confidence because I knew if Froomey suffered, everyone suffered.

"I didn't want him to have a bad day like he did but it just gave me confidence knowing someone of Froomey's stature was struggling, and I just knew I would be able to respond to the attacks."

Tom Dumoulin moved up to second, 1:59 behind Thomas, the Welsh rider who is seeking his first Grand Tour victory.

"Thomas has been the strongest, and that's the situation now," Dumoulin said. "For me, so far it has not been possible to gain time on him."

Froome is attempting to match the Tour record of five victories shared by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain. But he appeared to be close to conceding this title attempt.

"We just got to look after (Thomas) now," Froome said. "I've won the last three Grand Tours and G's ridden an absolutely faultless race this year, so he fully deserves to be in the yellow jersey, and fingers crossed he finishes it off and gets the job done in Paris."

Froome was first put in difficulty when fourth-placed Primoz Roglic attacked with 2.5 kilometres to go, and then was dropped for good when Dumoulin accelerated at the 2K banner.

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN - COL DU PORTET, FRANCE - JULY 25: Arrival / Chris Froome of Great Britain and Team Sky / during the 105th Tour de France 2018, Stage 17, a 67km stage from Bagneres-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan - Col du Portet 2215m / TDF / on July 25, 2018 in Saint-Lary-Soulan - Col du Portet, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Chris Froome of Great Britain and Team Sky during stage 17 of the Tour de France. Source: Getty

While Thomas followed Dumoulin, Froome quickly lost ground and had to be escorted up the rest of the way by Colombian teammate Egan Bernal, who kept turning around to check on his team leader.

Sticking his tongue out in apparent exhaustion, it was a strong signal that Froome has reached his limit after winning the last three Grand Tours — the Tour and Spanish Vuelta last year and the Giro d'Italia in May.

Froome also had to deal with the pressure of an asthma drug case over the last nine months. He was cleared of doping five days before the Tour.

It was Quintana's second career stage victory in the Tour, having also won a leg in 2013. He moved up from eighth to fifth overall, 3:30 behind.

"I went through some difficult moments in the first part of this Tour and lost some time," said Quintana, who is fifth overall.

"But I still felt strong and had the energy to finish the race on a high. I usually improve in the third week of the Tour and it's going that way."

In the final 2.4km of stage 17 Froome was gassed and struggled to stay in touch with the leaders. Source: SKY
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Sir Ben Ainslie's Team UK are the first to launch a prototype but the Kiwis are taking a different tack.

Sailing world reacts to first footage of foiling monohull testing for America’s Cup
2

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL
3

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
4

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
5

Fans throw chairs, invade ring in chaotic riot after hometown boxer loses
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:30
Carlos Jairo Cruz’s loss in the Dominican Republic wasn’t received well by the attending crowd.

Fans throw chairs, invade ring in chaotic riot after hometown boxer loses
01:58
The Kiwi sailing heroes said they wanted to be sure they could give their all in both events before committing.

Watch: Peter Burling and Blair Tuke pumped for Olympics and America's Cup
00:38
The heavyweight boxer says going to the body will be key in getting the win against Dillian Whyte.

'There will be less movement' - Joseph Parker reveals Dillian Whyte game plan while speaking Samoan
00:29
The Kiwi heavyweight boxer said he is in better fight shape than he was against Anthony Joshua.

'I'm feeling in better shape' - Joseph Parker on fitness and strength ahead of must-win bout
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:31
On Monday Jeff Angell's relation was pulled over and arrested in Whakatane, her five children were also in the car.

Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament