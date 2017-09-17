Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alveraz super fight ends in draw after brutal 12-round bout

Gennady Golovkin retained his middleweight titles today, fighting to a draw with Canelo Alvarez in a brutal battle that ended with both fighters with their hands aloft in victory.

Gennady Golovkin throws a punch at Canelo Alvarez during their WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Source: Getty

The middleweight showdown lived up to its hype as the two fighters traded huge punches and went after each other for 12 rounds.

Neither fighter was down and neither appeared seriously hurt, but both landed some huge punches to the head that had the crowd screaming in excitement.

Golovkin was the aggressor throughout but couldn't put Alvarez down, and Alvarez more than stood his own in exchanges with Triple G.

The two were still brawling as the final seconds ticked down and the fight went to the scorecards.